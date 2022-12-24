Fields completed 15 of 23 passes for 119 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions and rushed seven times for 11 yards in the Bears' 35-13 loss to the Bills on Saturday. He also recovered a fumble.

Fields averaged just 5.2 yards per attempt and took a pair of sacks while turning in lowest rushing yardage total of the campaign. The highly mobile signal-caller's one touchdown toss came to Dante Pettis from six yards out for the first score of the game for either squad, giving Fields at least one score through the air in nine of the last 10 games. He'll next draw a much more fantasy-friendly matchup in a Week 17 road divisional clash with the Lions on Sunday, Jan. 1.