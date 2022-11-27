Fields (shoulder) will get a chance to warm up before Sunday's game at the Jets, but he doesn't seem likely to be available, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Fellow NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN backed up Rapoport's assessment, which will be confirmed, one way or another, about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Assuming Fields doesn't gain clearance to play through the separated shoulder with partially torn ligaments that he sustained in his left, non-throwing arm near the end of last Sunday's loss in Atlanta, the Bears will turn to Trevor Siemian under center, with the recently elevated Nathan Peterman backing him up. In that scenario, Fields' next chance to suit up will arrive Sunday, Dec. 4 against the Packers.