Fields (thumb) didn't practice Thursday.

Coach Matt Eberflus said Monday that he considers Fields doubtful for Sunday's game against the Raiders. The Bears haven't announced whether Tyson Bagent or Nathan Peterman will start if Fields is out this week, though Bagent is the favorite after leapfrogging Peterman on the depth chart at the beginning of the month. Bagent struggled in Sunday's 19-13 loss to Minnesota, however, throwing an interception and having a fumble returned for a touchdown by the defense.