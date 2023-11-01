Fields (thumb) was projected as a non-participant for Wednesday's walk-through practice.

The Bears haven't officially ruled out Fields for their Week 9 game in New Orleans, but the signal-caller appears headed for a third straight absence with head coach Matt Eberflus having already confirmed that Tyson Bagent will pick up another start at quarterback Sunday. Fields hasn't been able to practice in any fashion since dislocating his right thumb in the Bears' Week 6 loss to the Vikings, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relays that Eberflus has optimism that Fields will be able to practice in some capacity this week. At this stage, Fields' primary obstacle in returning to game action is regaining grip strength with his thumb. If he shows meaningful progress in practice this week, Fields could have a shot at starting the Bears' Week 10 game against the Panthers next Thursday.