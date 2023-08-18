Coach Matt Eberflus said Thursday that Fields won't play in Saturday's preseason game at Indianapolis, Chris Emma of 670TheScore.com reports.

Despite throwing all three of his passes behind the line of scrimmage in the Bears' preseason opener against the Titans, Fields ended up with 129 yards and two touchdowns, a screen pass to DJ Moore that he housed for 62 yards and a checkdown to Khalil Herbert that went for a 56-yard score. After getting some work in two joint practices with the Colts this week, Eberflus is satisfied with where Chicago's No. 1 quarterback stands at the moment. Fields will have one more chance for exhibition action Saturday, Aug. 26 versus the Bills.