Fields (thumb) didn't participate in Thursday's practice.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus hinted Monday that Fields may be able to practice in some fashion this week, but the quarterback has remained sidelined for the team's first two sessions of Week 9 while he continues to recover from a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand. Eberflus has already announced that Tyson Bagent will start his third consecutive game this Sunday at New Orleans, so expect Fields to be formally ruled out for that contest following the release of Friday's injury report.