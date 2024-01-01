Fields completed 20 of 32 passes for 268 yards for one touchdown and no interceptions and rushed 11 times for 45 yards and another score in the Bears' 37-17 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Fields took three sacks but otherwise enjoyed a strong day day from a fantasy standpoint. The mobile signal-caller had several productive runs, and he posted his passing yardage total since Week 5. Fields also threw a touchdown pass for the fourth consecutive contest, connecting with DJ Moore for a seven-yard score in the first quarter. There's some uncertainty surrounding Fields' future in Chicago, but he'll look to put a strong final performance together this season in the Week 18 finale against the Packers at Lambeau Field.