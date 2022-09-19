Fields completed seven of 11 passes for 70 yards and an interception while adding eight rushing attempts for 20 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Packers.

After the Packers mustered a field goal on their opening drive, Fields answered back with a touchdown drive that he capped with his legs from three yards out. The Bears' momentum was short-lived, though, as Chicago's next three drives all went three-and-out, allowing the Packers to take a 24-7 lead into the locker room at halftime. After Chicago cut the Packers' lead to 24-10 in the fourth quarter, Fields was tackled inside the one-yard line on back-to-back rushing attempts to turn it over on downs. Fields' interception on the next drive sealed the win for Green Bay. The second-year quarterback has totaled just 191 passing yards this season heading into a Week 3 matchup with the Texans.