Fields completed two of six passes for 51 yards and took three carries for 16 yards in Saturday's preseason game against the Bills.

Fields played two drives and the majority of a third, coming out of the game early after C Doug Kramer exited with an undisclosed injury and Fields took a big hit at the end of a screen pass. The quarterback didn't appear hurt, but Bears coach Matt Eberflus took him out of the game in the red zone after Fields led the team there with the help of a 40-yard catch-and-run by WR DJ Moore. The Bears are counting on big things from the Fields-Moore connection as they head into a Week 1 home game against CB Jaire Alexander and the Packers.