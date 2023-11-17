Fields (thumb) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game at Detroit.
This comes as no surprise after Fields logged three full practices during Week 11 prep. He'll thus put an end to a four-game absence Sunday and take over quarterback duties for the Bears for the first time since Week 6. Fields will aim to produce against a Lions defense that has given up the eight-most combined touchdowns (17) to opposing QBs in nine games this season.
