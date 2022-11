Fields suffered a left (non-throwing) shoulder dislocation during Sunday's loss to the Falcons, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The report adds that coach Matt Eberflus described Fields as "day-to-day" at this stage, with the QB's status for this weekend's game against the Jets yet to be determined. If Fields ends up being unable to play versus New York, Trevor Siemian would be in line to draw the start in his place.