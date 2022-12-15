Fields (illness) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Fields needed just one day to shake off the illness that prevented him from taking part in the Bears' first practice session Wednesday following the team's Week 14 bye. The bye week came at a particularly convenient time for Fields, who sat out the Bears' Week 12 loss to the Jets with a separated non-throwing shoulder before returning to action for the team's Week 13 loss to the Packers. The fact that Fields isn't listed with the shoulder issue on the Bears' Week 15 injury report suggests it's not anything the team is overly concerned about moving forward.
