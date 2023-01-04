Fields is dealing with a strain in his hip and has been ruled out for Sunday's season finale against the Vikings.

With Fields slated to sit out the contest, Nathan Peterman will start at QB for the Bears in Week 18. Fields thus finishes his 2022 campaign having completed 192 of 318 passing attempts for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions to go along with 160 carries for 1,143 yards and eight rushing scores in 15 games. Looking ahead to next season, Fields' dual-threat ability will make him a coveted fantasy asset, though he'll need to prove that he's making progress as a passer. We'd expect that the 2021 first-rounder will be working with several new pass-catching options in 2023.