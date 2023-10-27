Fields (thumb) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Tyson Bagent will make a second consecutive start with Fields missing another game due to a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand. The Bears haven't commented on Fields' availability beyond Sunday, so a return for Week 9 at the Saints on Nov. 5 isn't out of the question. After the Week 9 game, the Bears have a Thursday night game just four days later against the Panthers in Week 10.