Fields (hand) won't return to Sunday's game versus the Vikings, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Fields departed in the middle of the third quarter following a sack, which forced a visit to the sideline tent and eventually the locker room. With the Bears ruling him out, he'll end Week 6 action with 58 yards, no touchdowns and one interception on 6-for-10 passing and eight carries for 46 yards. Fields handed off the Bears offense to undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent.