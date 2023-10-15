Fields (hand) won't return to Sunday's game versus the Vikings, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
Fields departed in the middle of the third quarter following a sack, which forced a visit to the sideline tent and eventually the locker room. With the Bears ruling him out, he'll end Week 6 action with 58 yards, no touchdowns and one interception on 6-for-10 passing and eight carries for 46 yards. Fields handed off the Bears offense to undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent.
More News
-
Bears' Justin Fields: Uncertain to return Sunday•
-
Bears' Justin Fields: Departs with hand injury•
-
Bears' Justin Fields: Stays hot in TNF win•
-
Bears' Justin Fields: Stellar performance in defeat•
-
Bears' Justin Fields: Early struggles continue•
-
Bears' Justin Fields: Two total touchdowns in loss•