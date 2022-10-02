Fields completed 11 of 22 passes for 174 yards while rushing seven times for 52 yards and losing a fumble in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Giants.

Fields failed to lead a touchdown drive, as the Bears settled for four field goals. He set a season high in passing yards but still struggled mightily throwing the ball and hasn't thrown a touchdown in the past three games. Fields' rushing upside will make him a viable Week 5 fantasy option in Minnesota, but he's likely to continue struggling as a passer.