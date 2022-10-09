Fields completed 15 of 21 passes for 208 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 29-22 loss to the Vikings. He also rushed eight times for 47 yards.

Fields not only passed for his most yards this season, but he also put together his first turnover-free outing of the campaign. That feat came despite Fields fumbling twice Sunday, as the Bears recovered both times. Although his lone touchdown came on an easy push pass to Velus Jones, Fields additionally led Chicago in rushing yards, marking his best overall performance of a maligned second season to date.