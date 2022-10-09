Fields completed 15 of 21 passes for 208 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 29-22 loss to the Vikings. He also rushed eight times for 47 yards.
Fields not only passed for his most yards this season, but he also put together his first turnover-free outing of the campaign. That feat came despite Fields fumbling twice Sunday, as the Bears recovered both times. Although his lone touchdown came on an easy push pass to Velus Jones, Fields additionally led Chicago in rushing yards, marking his best overall performance of a maligned second season to date.
More News
-
Bears' Justin Fields: Season-high 174 pass yards in loss•
-
Bears' Justin Fields: Gets second win despite two picks•
-
Bears' Justin Fields: Passing ineptitude continues•
-
Bears' Justin Fields: Leads team to win•
-
Bears' Justin Fields: Strong in preseason finale•
-
Bears' Justin Fields: Should see action Saturday•