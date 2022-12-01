Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said Fields (shoulder) will be a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

After Fields sat out last week's loss to the Jets due to partial ligament tears in his non-throwing shoulder, the Bears are managing his practice reps carefully. He was able to practice on a limited basis from Wednesday through Friday last week before he was inactive for the matchup with the Jets, so his continued limitations make it difficult to discern whether he's truly trending toward a return to the lineup this Sunday against the Packers. Fields may still be in a better spot on the health front than last week's starter, Trevor Siemian, who is a non-participant in practice for the second day in a row while he contends with an oblique injury he suffered in pregame warmups last Sunday. The Bears signed Tim Boyle to the 53-man roster Wednesday to add a healthy body to the position group, and he and practice-squad signal-caller Nathan Peterman could both end up dressing against the Packers if neither Fields nor Siemian are available.