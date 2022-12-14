Fields (illness) won't practice Wednesday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Though Fields isn't practicing Wednesday,Biggs adds that coach Matt Eberflus indicates that the QB is "day-to-day" and it's anticipated at this stage that Fields will be able to play Sunday against the Eagles.
