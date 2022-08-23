Fields is expected the play the entire first half in Saturday's preseason finale against the Browns, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.
In addition to Fields, most of the starters will play the first half as well. This will be the offense's final tune up before taking the Field in Week 1 against the 49ers.
