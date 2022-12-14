Fields won't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Though Fields isn't practicing Wednesday, head coach Matt Eberflus told Biggs that the quarterback is "day-to-day" and isn't dealing with a significant ailment. Assuming Fields' condition doesn't worsen and he's able to make it back to practice Thursday and/or Friday, he should be able to start Sunday's game against the Eagles.
