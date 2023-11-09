Fields (thumb) is listed as inactive Thursday against the Panthers.

Since the Bears cleared Fields to practice last Friday, he's been listed as a limited participant on four consecutive injury reports. Still, he was doubtful to play the last two games and predictably wasn't able to suit up on either occasion. With a fourth straight absence on tap, Fields again will yield quarterback duties to undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent. Next week, Fields will aim to gain clearance to play for the first time since dislocating his right thumb Week 6 ahead of an NFC North road matchup with the Lions on Sunday, Nov. 19.