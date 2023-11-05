Fields (thumb) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Fields will miss a third consecutive game Sunday, but he took his first tangible steps forward this week in his recovery from the dislocated right thumb he sustained Oct. 15. After failing to practice in any fashion since suffering the injury, Fields returned to the field Friday as a limited participant, a development the Bears hope can "jump start" the signal-caller's return to the lineup Week 10 versus the Panthers, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. According to Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com, Bears general manager Ryan Poles seemingly backed up Garafolo's report, saying in a radio appearance Sunday that "there's a possibility" Fields is back in action next Thursday against the Panthers. While the short week of prep work isn't ideal in advance of the matchup with Carolina, Poles noted that the Bears were pleased how Fields looked while throwing during 7-on-7 drills Friday.