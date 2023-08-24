Coach Matt Eberflus said on Thursday that Fields and the Bears' starters will play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Bills, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

The coaches will meet later and determine just how long the starters will play in the final exhibition. Fields played seven snaps in the preseason opener before getting the second one off last week. Fields went a perfect three of three passing for 129 yards and two touchdowns back in Week 1 of the preseason versus the Titans.