Fields now has two receivers that run a sub-4.4 40-yard dash after the Bears added Velus Jones in the third round of the NFL Draft, Adam Jahns of The Athletic reports.

Jones, who ran a 4.31 40-yard dash, joins Darnell Mooney as the second receiver on the Bears with elite speed. During the offseason, the Bears made it a point to add weapons to complement Fields' arm strength when signing Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown, but Jones adds another level of speed to the mix. If the team can put together an offense that combines Fields' running ability with a downfield-passing element, he could emerge as a strong fantasy starter with elite upside this season.