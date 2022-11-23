Coach Matt Eberflus didn't elaborate on the nature of Fields' injury to his left, non-throwing shoulder Monday, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports. "The injury report comes out Wednesday, and right now it's day-to-day," Eberflus said. "We'll see where it is and go from there."

Fields initially picked up the concern when he landed hard on his left shoulder on the first play of the Bears' final drive this past Sunday in Atlanta. After staying on the turf for a spell, he remained in the contest and took another hit to that shoulder on the very next play, which was followed by the game-sealing interception. Overall, Fields finished with 153 yards passing, one touchdown and the pick to go with 85 yards on the ground and another score. On Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Fields dislocated his shoulder, but such a diagnosis hasn't been confirmed. In any case, Fields' status will be watched closely as the week goes on to get a sense of if he's in danger of sitting out Sunday's road game against the Jets.