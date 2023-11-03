Coach Matt Eberflus told Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com on Friday that Fields (thumb) is "doubtful for" Sunday's game at New Orleans, "which is 51 percent out. But we'll see where it progresses through this weekend and onto the start of next week as well."

Fields has been sidelined since dislocating his right thumb Week 6 against the Vikings, missing two games in the process. In his return to practice Friday in a limited capacity, he threw for the first time since Oct. 15 and wore a glove while doing so. "I don't have to grip the ball as hard with the glove, so it just makes it easier to throw," Fields said to Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. Fields added that his grip strength has yet to get back to 100 percent, and Eberflus also relayed that the quarterback's return will depend on "more progression. ... We've got a mock game tomorrow, and we'll go from there. He's healing up nicely, so that's good." As long as Fields in sidelined, the Bears will continue to send out rookie Tyson Bagent under center.