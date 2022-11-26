The Bears elevated third-string quarterback Nathan Peterman on Saturday, which would seem to signal Fields' (shoulder) eventual absence ahead of the Week 12 matchup, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

It's important to note the Bears did not rule out Fields as of now, but NFL teams typically do not carry three active quarterbacks on the gameday roster, so this elevation is especially noteworthy. The dynamic dual-threat quarterback was a limited participant in practice all week, but should he eventually be ruled inactive ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, Trevor Siemian would likely get the start.