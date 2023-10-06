Fields completed 15 of 29 passes for 282 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions while adding 57 yards on 11 rushes in the Bears' 40-20 win over the Commanders on Thursday night.

Four days after a stellar showing against the shaky Broncos secondary in which he threw for a season-high 335 yards and four touchdowns, Fields produced a similarly impressive performance that saw the connection between him and top wideout DJ Moore in elite form. Eight of Fields' completions and 230 of his passing yards were achieved in conjunction with Moore, who also hauled in touchdown passes of 20, 11 and 56 yards. Fields hit tight end Cole Kmet from four yards out for a four-yard scoring toss just before halftime as well, leaving him just six touchdown passes short of the 17 he threw last season over 15 games. Fields' rushing total was also his second highest of the campaign, affording him plenty of momentum for what could be another busy day for him and his pass catchers against the Vikings in a Week 6 home matchup on Sunday, Oct. 15.