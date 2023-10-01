Fields completed 28 of 35 passes for 335 yards with four touchdowns and one interception in the Bears' 31-28 loss to the Broncos on Sunday. He also rushed four times for 25 yards and lost a fumble returned for a score.

Fields had the Bears offense clicking on all cylinders during a first half that culminated with Chicago holding a 21-7 lead. Those first two quarters included a nifty 29-yard touchdown throw to DJ Moore on which the receiver made an excellent catch along the right sideline in the end zone, along with 22- and three-yard scoring tosses to Cole Kmet on which Fields used his mobility to buy time. The talented signal-caller's final touchdown -- and the Bears' final points -- would come on a two-yard pass to Khalil Herbert with 4:11 remaining in the third quarter, as Chicago subsequently punted once, had a Fields' fumble returned for a game-tying touchdown and saw the quarterback toss a game-ending interception at the Broncos' 36-yard line. Despite the unfavorable outcome, Fields' breakout may serve as a launchpad after a relatively quiet first three games of the season, and he and the Bears will have a chance to try and wash away the bad taste from Sunday's loss when they face the Commanders on the road on Thursday night in Week 5.