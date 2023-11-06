Head coach Matt Eberflus said Monday that Fields (thumb) was limited during the team's walkthrough but is considered day-to-day, Adam Jahns of The Athletic reports.

Fields has missed the last three games due to a dislocated right thumb, but he appears to be closing in on a return to game action. While he hasn't been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Panthers, he'll have an abbreviated timetable if he hopes to avoid missing a fourth consecutive matchup. The Bears will continue to evaluate him in the coming days, and if he's unavailable in Week 10, it certainly seems possible that he could return against the Lions on Nov. 19.