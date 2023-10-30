Coach Matt Eberflus considers Fields (thumb) "week-to-week" as of Monday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

In the same breath, Eberflus also named Tyson Bagent as the the Bears' starting quarterback for a Week 9 visit to New Orleans. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, there does seem to be a chance that Fields will return to practice this week, but his primary hurdle in getting cleared for game action is regaining the grip strength that has diminished since he dislocated his right thumb Week 6 against the Vikings. As long as Fields is sidelined, Bagent appears set to get the nod in his place.