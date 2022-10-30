Fields completed 17 of 23 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns while adding 60 yards and another touchdown on the ground In the Bears' 49-29 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.

Facing one of the best defenses in the league, Fields was frequently on the move as both a runner and passer, which allowed him to keep the Bears competitive through part of the third quarter. Although he's yet to throw for more than 208 yards this season, he's posted at least 47 rushing yards in five straight games. In addition, he's accounted for multiple touchdowns in two straight games, the first time this season he's accomplished that feat. He's quickly moving toward becoming a player who can be started in fantasy lineups in most leagues.