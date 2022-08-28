Fields completed 14-of-16 passes for 156 yards and three touchdowns in Chicago's preseason game against Cleveland on Saturday.
Fields was automatic as a passer while playing Chicago's first five drives, and he added two carries for 11 yards. Fields' athletic tools make him a unique big-play threat when the team around him gives him some help, but that second point is the concern as the second-year quarterback heads into Week 1. The 49ers defense looks like a tough matchup for Fields' opening game.
