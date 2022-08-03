Fields will play in the Bears' preseason opener Aug. 13 against the Chiefs, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Not only is Fields entering his first full preseason as the Bears' starting quarterback, but he's also learning new head coach Matt Eberflus' offensive system. In addition, Chicago has quite a few new receivers fighting for roles, so the preseason may be more important for the Bears than for many other teams. Overall, any reps that Fields gets in the preseason can only help his development. Although he's typically being selected outside the top 12 quarterbacks in most redraft formats, Fields' rushing ability gives him the upside to finish well above his average draft position.