Fields completed 14 of 21 passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns while rushing 15 times for 95 yards in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Eagles.

As usual, Fields struggled with his arm but made big plays with his legs. He threw an incomplete pass on 4th-and-3 from Philadelphia's 32-yard line to end Chicago's opening drive but then used his scrambling ability to pick up 39 yards on 2nd-and-27 in the second quarter. Fields stepping on the sideline is the only thing that kept him from scoring a 48-yard touchdown on that play, and David Montgomery picked up the last nine yards on the next snap to put the Bears up 6-3. The 23-year-old quarterback threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Montgomery in the third and a 35-yarder to Byron Pringle late in the fourth but ultimately fell short in this battle of mobile young quarterbacks against Jalen Hurts, who had three rushing touchdowns. Fields' leg stiffened up at the end of a second-half run and he was replaced by Nathan Peterman for one play. Even though Fields promptly returned, his propensity for taking big hits will make him vulnerable in Week 16 against a Bills defense that toes the line between physical and dirty.