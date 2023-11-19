Fields (thumb) completed 16 of 23 passes for 169 yards and one touchdown while rushing 18 times for 104 yards in Sunday's 31-26 loss to the Lions.

Fields hit the ground running in his first action since suffering a dislocated thumb in Week 6, racking up 28 rushing yards and 38 passing yards on an opening drive that ended in a one-yard rushing touchdown by D'Onta Foreman, who later left the game due to an ankle injury. Chicago mustered only three additional points in the first half, but Fields heated up in the third quarter and put his team up 20-14 with a 39-yard touchdown pass to DJ Moore. Detroit ultimately scored the final 17 points, including two on a Fields fumble that went out of the end zone for a safety in the final seconds, but Fields' success on the ground in his return suggests he isn't playing through any physical limitations heading into a Week 12 trip to Minnesota.