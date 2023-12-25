Fields completed 15 of 27 passes for 170 yards, one touchdown and one interception and also rushed nine times for 97 yards and another TD during Sunday's 27-16 victory against the Cardinals.

Fields opened the scoring with a three-yard touchdown run in the middle of the first quarter and later connected with veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis for a one-yard TD pass in the second quarter to give the Bears an insurmountable 21-0 lead. He's now recorded scores through both the air and ground three times in 11 appearances this season. On the other hand, Fields' pick occurred in the red zone in a 24-16 game in the fourth quarter, giving him turnovers in eight different games. Tight end Cole Kmet (4-107-0 on five targets Sunday) exited early due to a knee injury, and DJ Moore (3-18-0 on six targets) gutted through a right-ankle issue, so the health of two of the top skill-position players available to Chicago's offense may be compromised in the team's next game Sunday, Dec. 31 versus the Falcons.