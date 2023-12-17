Fields completed 19 of 40 passes for 166 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Browns. He added 30 rushing yards on seven carries.

The third-year quarterback could have had an even worse day, as he fumbled the ball twice but the Bears retained possession both times. Fields did hit Cole Kmet for a five-yard TD in the first quarter and had Chicago out front 17-7 in the third quarter, and he very nearly pulled off a miracle win in the dying seconds with a Hail Mary that fell to Darnell Mooney, only for the wideout to knock the ball into the air for an INT. Performances like this won't help Fields secure a starting job in 2024, whether with the Bears or for another team, but he'll have a chance to make a better impression in Week 16 against the Cardinals.