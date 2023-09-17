Fields completed 16 of 29 passes for 211 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions while rushing four times for three yards and another score in the Bears' 27-17 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also committed two fumbles, recovering one and seeing the other recovered by his center, Lucas Patrick.

Fields put together his second straight lackluster performance to open the season, although his two scores Sunday partly made up for the pair of picks and relatively modest passing yardage tally. The mobile signal-caller was also under constant pressure, taking six sacks and four additional hits on the afternoon. Fields and DJ Moore continued to demonstrate solid chemistry, as the offseason acquisition with a 6-104 line on seven targets; however, about the only other highlight for members of Chicago's air attack was Chase Claypool's 20-yard scoring grab just past the midway point of the fourth quarter. Fields and the Bears will once again try for their first win of the season in a tough Week 3 road matchup against the Chiefs.