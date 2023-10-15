The Bears list Fields as questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Fields is receiving further evaluation after he appeared to injure his throwing hand when he took a sack early in the third quarter. Tyson Bagent took over at quarterback for Fields, who carried eight times for 46 yards and completed six of 10 pass attempts for 58 yards and an interception prior to his departure.
More News
-
Bears' Justin Fields: Departs with hand injury•
-
Bears' Justin Fields: Stays hot in TNF win•
-
Bears' Justin Fields: Stellar performance in defeat•
-
Bears' Justin Fields: Early struggles continue•
-
Bears' Justin Fields: Two total touchdowns in loss•
-
Bears' Justin Fields: Costly interception in loss•