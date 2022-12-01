Fields (shoulder) was listed as a full participant in Thursday's practice, Adam Jahns of The Athletic reports.

According to Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy implied earlier Thursday that Fields would be listed as a limited participant in practice for the second day in a row, but the quarterback was more extensively involved in the session than the Bears initially anticipated. The development can only be seen as a positive sign for Fields' chances of returning to the starting role this weekend against the Packers, after he sat out the Bears' Week 12 loss to the Jets while recovering from an AC joint sprain to his non-throwing shoulder. Trevor Siemian received the starting assignment last week but played through an oblique injury that has now kept him from practicing Wednesday or Thursday, so the Bears could need to turn to waiver pickup Tim Boyle or practice-squad member Nathan Peterman to handle backup duties Sunday if Fields is able to start, as anticipated.