Fields will play against the Chiefs on August 13 in the Bears' preseason opener Patrick Finley of The Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Not only is Fields entering his first full preseason as the Bears' starting quarterback, but he's also learning coach Matt Eberflus' offensive system. In addition, Chicago has quite a few new receivers fighting for roles in the offense, so the preseason may be more important for the Bears than for many other teams. Overall, any reps that Fields gets in the preseason can only help his development. Although he's being drafted outside the top-12 quarterbacks, his rushing ability gives him potential upside to finish well above his draft value.