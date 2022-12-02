Fields (shoulder) practiced fully Friday and doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest against the Packers, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

With back-to-back uncapped practices under his belt to cap Week 13 prep, Fields is healthy enough to play through the separated shoulder with partially torn ligaments in his left, non-throwing shoulder. He'll thus miss just one game as a result, and his upcoming foe is a familiar one in an NFC North rival. Green Bay's defense allowed Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts to run rampant for 157 yards on 17 carries this past Sunday, so Fields has an appealing matchup with which to continue his run of success prior to sitting out Week 12.