Coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday that Fields will play during Saturday's preseason opener against the Titans, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Eberflus said "selected starters will play here and there" Saturday, so Fields and the first-team offense may not play too many reps. Still, many will be keen to take a look at the dynamic QB in his first real exhibition entering Year 3. Now joined by top wideout DJ Moore alongside returning playmakers Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool, Fields is set up well to potentially take another step forward as a passer.