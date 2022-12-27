Head coach Matt Eberflus said Monday that Fields won't be shut down for the Bears' final two games of the season, even though the quarterback has been playing through a left shoulder injury since Week 13 and had his foot stepped on during the Week 16 loss to the Bills, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

The 3-12 Bears don't have much at stake for the final two weeks of the season, but that apparently won't prompt the team to exercise caution with the second-year signal-caller, who wasn't able to put full weight on his foot following the Week 16 contest but is expected to be "good to go" for Sunday's game in Detroit. Meanwhile, the injury to Fields' non-throwing shoulder is more of a nagging issue than one that dramatically hinders his performance, so at this stage, Eberflus is viewing the 23-year-old as healthy and available to play. Though the Bears have downplayed any concern about Fields, it's possible offensive coordinator Luke Getsy calls fewer designed runs for the quarterback over the next two weeks to limit the strain on his injured foot. After recording no fewer than 47 rushing yards in any of his previous 11 outings, Fields carried seven times for a season-low 11 yards in the 35-13 loss to Buffalo.