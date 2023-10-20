Fields (thumb) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

After dislocating the thumb in his right throwing hand this past Sunday against the Vikings, Fields was deemed doubtful for Week 7 action by coach Matt Eberflus, per Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. Fields will need to regain his typical grip strength in order to be cleared for game action, and Ebeflus told Fishbain on Friday that "he's improving. ... It's trending in the right direction. He'll be week to week, but we'll know more Monday." With Fields out Sunday, undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent is the top candidate to get the start at quarterback over veteran Nathan Peterman.