Coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday that Fields (thumb) won't practice, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Eberflus said that he has no updates on Fields' health at this time, and that he remains doubtful for Sunday's game against the Raiders. The head coach also reiterated that Fields' availability will come down to a matter of grip strength. if Fields is unable to start versus Las Vegas, the Bears will have to roll with either undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent or veteran Nathan Peterman under center.