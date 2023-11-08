Fields (thumb) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against Carolina, and it isn't yet clear if he'll go through a pregame warmup prior to the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday that Fields made it through a week of limited practices without any setbacks or swelling in his right thumb, but the quarterback still hasn't received medical clearance to play in a game, per Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. Undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent is in line for another start Thursday, with Fields potentially returning Week 11 against the Lions or Week 12 against the Vikings.