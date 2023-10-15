Coach Matt Eberflus said X-rays were returned negative on Fields' right hand following Sunday's 19-13 loss to the Vikings, and the quarterback will have an MRI on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Fields was sacked four times Sunday, and the last one in the middle of the third quarter knocked him from the game for good. After the play, he was favoring his right hand and eventually made his way to the locker room, from which he was ruled out. Undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent took over the offense thereafter, and the Bears also have Nathan Peterman on the active roster, so those two could stand to benefit if Monday's tests result in any sort of absence for Fields.